China strongly condemns terrorist attack at Shah Cheragh shrine in Iran

BEIJING - Chi­na on Tuesday strongly con­demned the terrorist attack at Shah Cheragh, a shrine in the southern Iranian city of Shi­raz. We strongly condemn the attack, Chinese foreign minis­try spokesperson Wang Wenbin said during his regular briefing while responding to a question about the attack which killed one and injured nine. China firmly opposes all forms of ter­rorism and supports the Irani­an government and its people in fighting extremist and terrorist forces and safeguarding nation­al peace and stability, he added.