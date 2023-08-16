Wednesday, August 16, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

China strongly condemns terrorist attack at Shah Cheragh shrine in Iran

China strongly condemns terrorist attack at Shah Cheragh shrine in Iran
Agencies
August 16, 2023
International, Newspaper

BEIJING   -  Chi­na on Tuesday strongly con­demned the terrorist attack at Shah Cheragh, a shrine in the southern Iranian city of Shi­raz. We strongly condemn the attack, Chinese foreign minis­try spokesperson Wang Wenbin said during his regular briefing while responding to a question about the attack which killed one and injured nine. China firmly opposes all forms of ter­rorism and supports the Irani­an government and its people in fighting extremist and terrorist forces and safeguarding nation­al peace and stability, he added.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1692073268.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023