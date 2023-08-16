CICF condemns attack on churches in Jaranwala

The Cecil & Iris Chaudhry Foundation (CICF) has condemned in the strongest possible manner the vandalizing of Churches and Christian homes in Jaranwala District Faisalabad in Pakistan.

Following an alleged Blasphemy accusation a mob of angry miscreants started attacking churches and Christian homes in the area causing fear and anguish amongst the Christian community. Hundreds of families have been forced to flee their homes in fear of their lives.

Churches and sacred relics have been desecrated, homes and valuables have been looted and burnt; Christian families have been tortured and harassed after one of the residents was falsely accused of violating the Holy Quran. There is immense fear and chaos in the locality.

Ms Michelle Chaudhry President of The Cecil & Iris Chaudhry Foundation (CICF) expressing anger and concern over the incident stated “I’m saddened and very angry over this incident; Pakistan has yet again failed to protect the lives and properties of its citizens. False accusations of blasphemy continue to be on the rise in Pakistan, leading to targeted mob violence; crowds are provoked on religious sentiments to settle personal scores and dispense mob justice”.

Ms Chaudhry added “the situation has now reached beyond the application of laws for justice to where crowds and police are repeatedly setting precedents for street justice; which violates the Constitution and the Penal Code of Pakistan. Furthermore I emphasize that no Christian in Pakistan would dare to commit blasphemy.”

“We demand of the authorities play their role in protecting the lives and properties of its citizens, and all those responsible for this insane act of violence must be held accountable. Unfortunately in Pakistan when it comes to blasphemy accusations anyone is free to act as a prosecutor, judge and executor. We cannot allow this to go on; impunity around violence against religious minorities in Pakistan has to end” The CICF President stated.

The Cecil & Iris Chaudhry Foundation (CICF) is an independent, non-government, non-profit organization, dedicated to the eradication of injustice in society by advocating on behalf of the under-privileged, under represented and marginalized groups within the country.