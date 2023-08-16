CM pays visit to LDA’s one-window cell

LAHORE - Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Moh­sin Naqvi made a visit to the Lahore Development Authority’s (LDA)’s one-window cell on Tuesday, where he engaged with visitors to inquire about the status of their applications. During interactions with citizens, concerns were raised regarding de­lays in the processing of their applica­tions. In response, the CM promptly called upon the relevant officials and instructed them to ensure the timely disposal of pending applications.

In his commitment to addressing citizen grievances, Mohsin Naqvi is­sued immediate directives to resolve the complaints of individuals on the spot. He underscored that No Objec­tion Certificates (NOCs) would be provided to senior citizens at their residences without delay. Addition­ally, he outlined plans for the estab­lishment of a streamlined system to deliver complete documents to other citizens directly at their doorstep, further enhancing convenience. Em­phasizing the importance of catering to expatriate Pakistanis, the chief min­ister directed the incharge of the one-window cell to address complaints from overseas citizens within ten days instead of the previously stipulated two weeks. During the visit, concerns were also voiced by citizens regard­ing the need for repeated visits to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) office for verification purposes. In response, the CM assured citizens that he would liaise with the federal government to establish an FBR counter within the LDA One-Window Cell, aimed at sparing people the inconvenience of multiple visits. Highlighting measures to enhance citizen accessibility, Moh­sin Naqvi noted that the operational hours of the one-window cell have been extended, with the facility now operating in two shifts until 9:00 pm. The chief minister’s prompt respon­siveness to citizens’ concerns and his commitment to improving facilities at the one-window cell were met with gratitude by those in attendance.