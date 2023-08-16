CM to allocate all necessary resources for treatment, rehabilitation of drug addicts

LAHORE - Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi Tuesday visited the “Roshan Ghar ‘’ rehabilitation center for drug addicts in Raiwind where he assessed the facilities provided for the recovery of individuals struggling with drug addiction. The chief minister inspected the various sections and wards dedicated to the drug addicts, engaging with them and encouraging them to overcome their addiction.
During the visit, Mohsin Naqvi emphasized the need to enhance the rehabilitation and treatment services for drug addicts. He also issued directives for the establishment of new centers to cater to their rehabilitation. He assigned the task of building additional centers to the Secretary of Social Welfare and the Secretary of Health, with a mandate to complete centers with a combined capacity of 400 beds across different areas of Lahore within a span of 2 weeks.
Mohsin Naqvi also highlighted the importance of providing quality nutrition and regular supply of fruits to the addicts at “Roshan Ghar.” He pledged to allocate all necessary resources for effective treatment and rehabilitation of drug addicts, and he stressed the significance of digitizing the records of these individuals.
While touring the facility, the chief minister visited the computer lab and domestic tailoring lab that serve the drug addicts. He acknowledged the devastating impact of addiction on families and expressed his commitment to helping those affected find a path to recovery. As part of the effort to combat drug trafficking, a comprehensive crackdown has been initiated across Punjab.
The chief minister received detailed briefings from the Secretary of Social Welfare regarding the rehabilitation process for drug addicts and from the Secretary of Health concerning the available treatment facilities. The briefing revealed that “Roshan Ghar” currently houses up to 100 beds.
Present on this occasion were Provincial Minister of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education, Dr. Javed Akram, along with the Secretaries of Health, Industry, and Excise, Commissioner of Lahore Division, DG of Social Welfare, Deputy Commissioner, Principal of Allama Iqbal Medical College, and other relevant officers.