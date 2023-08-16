CM to allocate all necessary resources for treatment, rehabilitation of drug addicts

LAHORE - Caretaker Chief Minister Pun­jab, Mohsin Naqvi Tuesday visited the “Roshan Ghar ‘’ rehabilitation center for drug addicts in Raiwind where he assessed the facilities pro­vided for the recovery of indi­viduals struggling with drug addiction. The chief minister inspected the various sections and wards dedicated to the drug addicts, engaging with them and encouraging them to overcome their addiction.

During the visit, Mohsin Naqvi emphasized the need to enhance the rehabilitation and treatment services for drug addicts. He also issued direc­tives for the establishment of new centers to cater to their rehabilitation. He assigned the task of building additional centers to the Secretary of So­cial Welfare and the Secretary of Health, with a mandate to complete centers with a com­bined capacity of 400 beds across different areas of La­hore within a span of 2 weeks.

Mohsin Naqvi also highlight­ed the importance of providing quality nutrition and regular supply of fruits to the addicts at “Roshan Ghar.” He pledged to allocate all necessary re­sources for effective treatment and rehabilitation of drug ad­dicts, and he stressed the sig­nificance of digitizing the re­cords of these individuals.

While touring the facility, the chief minister visited the computer lab and domestic tai­loring lab that serve the drug addicts. He acknowledged the devastating impact of addiction on families and expressed his commitment to helping those affected find a path to recovery. As part of the effort to combat drug trafficking, a comprehen­sive crackdown has been initi­ated across Punjab.

The chief minister received detailed briefings from the Secretary of Social Welfare regarding the rehabilitation process for drug addicts and from the Secretary of Health concerning the available treat­ment facilities. The briefing re­vealed that “Roshan Ghar” cur­rently houses up to 100 beds.

Present on this occasion were Provincial Minister of Special­ized Healthcare and Medical Ed­ucation, Dr. Javed Akram, along with the Secretaries of Health, Industry, and Excise, Commis­sioner of Lahore Division, DG of Social Welfare, Deputy Com­missioner, Principal of Allama Iqbal Medical College, and other relevant officers.