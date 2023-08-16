Wednesday, August 16, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

CM to allocate all necessary resources for treatment, rehabilitation of drug addicts

CM boosts efforts to rehabilitate drug addicts during visit to ‘Roshan Ghar’ center”

CM to allocate all necessary resources for treatment, rehabilitation of drug addicts
Our Staff Reporter
August 16, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -  Caretaker Chief Minister Pun­jab, Mohsin Naqvi Tuesday visited the “Roshan Ghar ‘’ rehabilitation center for drug addicts in Raiwind where he assessed the facilities pro­vided for the recovery of indi­viduals struggling with drug addiction. The chief minister inspected the various sections and wards dedicated to the drug addicts, engaging with them and encouraging them to overcome their addiction.

During the visit, Mohsin Naqvi emphasized the need to enhance the rehabilitation and treatment services for drug addicts. He also issued direc­tives for the establishment of new centers to cater to their rehabilitation. He assigned the task of building additional centers to the Secretary of So­cial Welfare and the Secretary of Health, with a mandate to complete centers with a com­bined capacity of 400 beds across different areas of La­hore within a span of 2 weeks.

Dispute over house claims three lives in Hoti

Mohsin Naqvi also highlight­ed the importance of providing quality nutrition and regular supply of fruits to the addicts at “Roshan Ghar.” He pledged to allocate all necessary re­sources for effective treatment and rehabilitation of drug ad­dicts, and he stressed the sig­nificance of digitizing the re­cords of these individuals.

While touring the facility, the chief minister visited the computer lab and domestic tai­loring lab that serve the drug addicts. He acknowledged the devastating impact of addiction on families and expressed his commitment to helping those affected find a path to recovery. As part of the effort to combat drug trafficking, a comprehen­sive crackdown has been initi­ated across Punjab.

The chief minister received detailed briefings from the Secretary of Social Welfare regarding the rehabilitation process for drug addicts and from the Secretary of Health concerning the available treat­ment facilities. The briefing re­vealed that “Roshan Ghar” cur­rently houses up to 100 beds.

PHC seeks details of cases, probe against ex-MNA, MPA

Present on this occasion were Provincial Minister of Special­ized Healthcare and Medical Ed­ucation, Dr. Javed Akram, along with the Secretaries of Health, Industry, and Excise, Commis­sioner of Lahore Division, DG of Social Welfare, Deputy Com­missioner, Principal of Allama Iqbal Medical College, and other relevant officers.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1692073268.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023