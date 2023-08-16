Col Hashim Dogar joins IPP

LAHORE - Former PTI leader and Home Minister Punjab Col­onel (retd) Hashim Dogar Tuesday formally joined the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) in a meeting attended by Jahangir Khan Tareen and senior party leaders here. In the party meeting, there was a detailed discussion on the strategy of the upcoming general elections as it was decided to field party can­didates from each constitu­ency. Pattern-in-Chief Jah­angir Khan Tareen and party president Abdul Aleem Khan also hosted a dinner, which was attended by the party’s central and divisional presi­dents besides other party functionaries. Patron-in-Chief Jahangir Khan Tareen addressing the consultative meeting said that he will put himself and the party ahead in the interest of the nation. He asked the party leaders to work hard for the general elections to mate­rialise the dream of creat­ing a new Pakistan. Aleem Khan said that the preced­ing two governments were fully responsible for coun­try’s destruction and the IPP will not make an electoral alliance with any political party in the upcoming elec­tions. “Our candidates will participate in the elections themselves from each con­stituency”, he added. Aleem Khan announced that IPP will provide 300 units of free electricity to consumers and small farmers for tube­wells. Imran Ismail, Ishaq Khakwani, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Mehmood Maulvi, Ghazi Ghulab Jamal, Awn Chaudhry, Nouman Langri­yal, Fayyazul Hasan Chau­han, Nowrez Shakur, Shoaib Siddiqui, Mian Khalid Mah­mood, Chaudhry Zaheerud­din, Saeed Akbar Navani and Dr. Murad Ras also attended dinner meeting.