Col Hashim Dogar joins IPP

LAHORE - Former PTI leader and Home Minister Punjab Colonel (retd) Hashim Dogar Tuesday formally joined the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) in a meeting attended by Jahangir Khan Tareen and senior party leaders here. In the party meeting, there was a detailed discussion on the strategy of the upcoming general elections as it was decided to field party candidates from each constituency. Pattern-in-Chief Jahangir Khan Tareen and party president Abdul Aleem Khan also hosted a dinner, which was attended by the party’s central and divisional presidents besides other party functionaries. Patron-in-Chief Jahangir Khan Tareen addressing the consultative meeting said that he will put himself and the party ahead in the interest of the nation. He asked the party leaders to work hard for the general elections to materialise the dream of creating a new Pakistan. Aleem Khan said that the preceding two governments were fully responsible for country’s destruction and the IPP will not make an electoral alliance with any political party in the upcoming elections. “Our candidates will participate in the elections themselves from each constituency”, he added. Aleem Khan announced that IPP will provide 300 units of free electricity to consumers and small farmers for tubewells. Imran Ismail, Ishaq Khakwani, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Mehmood Maulvi, Ghazi Ghulab Jamal, Awn Chaudhry, Nouman Langriyal, Fayyazul Hasan Chauhan, Nowrez Shakur, Shoaib Siddiqui, Mian Khalid Mahmood, Chaudhry Zaheeruddin, Saeed Akbar Navani and Dr. Murad Ras also attended dinner meeting.