Commissioner orders mill owners for immediate payments of sugarcane to farmers

LAHORE: - Cane Commissioner Punjab Abdul Rauf and Deputy Commissioner Jhang Abdullah Khurram Niazi presided over a meeting of Sugar Cane Monitoring and Purchase Committee in Jhang, in which district officers including farmer leaders and representatives of sugar mills participated. DO Industries Mateen Asghar gave a briefing regarding the pending payment of sugarcane amounts to the farmers due towards the sugar mills. On this occasion, Rana Mubasher, the general manager of the sugar mills of the former federal minister Altaf Saleem, was arrested because the federal minister’s Sukargunj 1 and 2 sugar mills were in default of Rs.30 crore. Addressing the meeting, Cane Commissioner Punjab issued orders to mill owners for immediate payments of sugarcane and said that the exploitation of sugarcane farmers and will not be tolerated. Recovery is our top priority,he mentioned. Cane Commissioner Punjab assured the farmer leaders that the payment of all remaining amount will be ensured on time. Abdul Rauf further said that action will be taken against the sugar mill owners for non-payments.