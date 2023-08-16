Wednesday, August 16, 2023
 Culture dept asked to clear heritage status of Karoonjhar Mountain

OUR STAFF REPORT
August 16, 2023
Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD-The Sindh High Court has given a week to Sindh Culture and Tourism Department to submit a reply to a petition concerning the auctioning of Karoonjhar Mountain.

The Hyderabad Circuit Bench on Tuesday warned the concerned secretary that he would be summoned in per­son if his department failed to submit a reply by the next date of hearing fixed for August 22. During the hearing, the bench observed that the Sindh Gov­ernment had withdrawn the advertisement for auctioning that mountain in Tharparkar district, and the matter of de­claring the site as heritage re­mained undecided.

The petitioner advocate Shankar Lal Meghwar prayed the court to order the provin­cial government to declare the mountain, which was consid­ered sacred and historic be­sides being a source of liveli­hood for the local population, as heritage. He cited the laws including the Ancient Monu­ments Preservation Act, of 1904, and the Sindh Cultural Heritage Preservation Act, of 1994, under which the govern­ment was supposed to declare that site as heritage.

