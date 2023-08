ISLAMABAD -Defense Housing Authority (DHA) Islamabad/ Rawalpindi has organized a cycle and heavy bike rally to engage residents for independence day celebrations and community gathering, informed a spokesman on Tuesday.The event featured captivating activities like cycling race, heavy bike rally and exhilarating mili songs. The event was graced by Lt. Gen Masood Aslam, Lt. Gen Muzammil Hussain and Major Gen Shakeel Ahmad. People of all ages participated and appreciated the event, he said.