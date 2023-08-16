Digital distraction

The increasing use of screens and electronic devices has corroded face-to-face connections with the human world—the world of family and friends.

and loved ones. Screens and technology have strengthened the emotional bond with the world around us but have weakened the physical connection with people. People nowadays, while being close, seem closed off due to their closeness to technology. People who are busy on screens all the time get detached from their surroundings and are unaware of the people they are physically with. They usually fail to cope with real-life situations as they have no time to understand the world outside of screens.

In the digital world, online relationships seem more important to people than offline relationships. On screens, they are connected and acquainted with new people regularly, but at the same time, they are getting apart from their own people (family, friends, relatives, and loved ones). People of all ages, from children to the elderly, are active on screens but passive in their own circle of family, friends, and acquaintances. Screen use lacks emotional depth and understanding. Mostly, people on screens can’t weigh the in-depth catharsis and sentiments of others. This is why physical contact is stronger than online contact.

Besides these mental ailments, there are a lot of physical problems that often transpire thanks to the increasing use of screens. One of the most serious drawbacks of screen use is vision impairment. People who use screens all the time lose their eyesight at a young age. Moreover, there are a lot of chances for messages to be misunderstood and misapprehended on the screens. Sometimes, typing mistakes, sending inappropriate emojis, and unfinished voice recordings cause many misunderstandings between the sender and receiver on screens. As a result, relationships usually end, and breakups transpire on both sides.

Is this modern progress or a form of mental decay? This is a serious question that demands deep debate and discussion.

IQRAR HUSSAIN,

Sindh.