Dispute over house claims three lives in Hoti

Mardan  -   A woman and her three sons were brutally murdered in a house dispute within the jurisdiction of Hoti police station, as reported by both the police and local sources. It was relayed that Fawad Khan, a resident of Rashidabad Hoti, entered Rahim Gul’s residence in the Rashidabad area. Allegedly, he initiated indiscriminate firing upon the woman and her sons due to a conflict involving a 5 marla house. Consequently, the woman and her three sons—identified as Usman (25 years old), Nauman (23 years old), and Irfan (20 years old)—succumbed on the spot.

The deceased individuals’ bodies were transferred to the district headquarters hospital (DHQ) for post-mortem examination by the volunteers of Rescue 1122.

Based on a complaint lodged by the deceased’s daughter, Laiba Gul, the Hoti police have filed a First Information Report (FIR) against the accused and launched an in-depth inquiry into the matter.

