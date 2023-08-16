Wednesday, August 16, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

ECP seeks caretaker govts’ support for holding elections

ECP seeks caretaker govts’ support for holding elections
JAVAID UR RAHMAN
August 16, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  The Election Commis­sion of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday issued a set of guidelines to caretaker govern­ments in the Centre and provinces seek­ing their assistance to hold upcoming gener­al elections as the law.

The current caretak­er governments have also been asked not to post or transfer any public official after the issuance of this notification under the federal and provincial governments without the commission’s prior approval.

The notification states that the ECP is “mandated with the constitution­al duty to organise and conduct elec­tions in terms of Article 218(3) of the Constitution and to make such ar­rangements as are necessary to en­sure that the elections are conducted honestly, justly, fairly and in accor­dance with the law and that corrupt practices are guarded against”.

The ECP instructed the interim gov­ernments to ensure compliance with all notifications, directives and provi­sions of Section - 230 of the election law, which pertains to the functions of a caretaker government. The noti­fication further says that all develop­ment funds relating to local govern­ment institutions in provinces and cantonment boards for new schemes throughout the country shall stand frozen after the announcement of the election schedule with immediate ef­fect and their status would remain unchanged until the announcement of election results.

Dispute over house claims three lives in Hoti

Tags:

JAVAID UR RAHMAN

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1692073268.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023