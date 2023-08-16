ECP seeks caretaker govts’ support for holdinge elections

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday issued a set of guidelines to caretaker governments in the Centre and provinces seeking their assistance to hold upcoming general elections as the law.
The current caretaker governments have also been asked not to post or transfer any public official after the issuance of this notification under the federal and provincial governments without the commission’s prior approval.
The notification states that the ECP is “mandated with the constitutional duty to organise and conduct elections in terms of Article 218(3) of the Constitution and to make such arrangements as are necessary to ensure that the elections are conducted honestly, justly, fairly and in accordance with the law and that corrupt practices are guarded against”.
The ECP instructed the interim governments to ensure compliance with all notifications, directives and provisions of Section - 230 of the election law, which pertains to the functions of a caretaker government. The notification further says that all development funds relating to local government institutions in provinces and cantonment boards for new schemes throughout the country shall stand frozen after the announcement of the election schedule with immediate effect and their status would remain unchanged until the announcement of election results.