Ejaz Hussain Bukhari, Khawar Abbas Bukhari quit PTI  

ATTOCK - Former MPA Syed Ejaz Hussain Bukhari and Focal Person PTI Attock Syed Khawar Abbas Bukhari have announced to quit PTI. In a video message from their residence, they categorically said we can’t go along with PTI in these circumstances and also condemn the 9th May incidents. They said attacking and damaging government installations and creating law and order can’t be justified at any level. Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari is underground since 9th May incidents occurred. It is also worth mentioning that Syed Khawar Bukhari was under-arrest and reportedly has been released on bail. Ejaz Bukhari is uncle of Zulfi Bukhari while Khawar Bukhari is his cousin.