Ex-PTI MPA arrested, another granted bail

Peshawar - After his request for bail was denied on Tuesday, a former member of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly was arrested outside of the court.

Former Peshawar MPA Arif Yousuf appeared before the local court and requested bail. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf activists were accused of conducting protests on May 9 and 10, and the court denied their request for bail, which led to their detention. During the demonstrations, a number of public and private assets had been assaulted.

Ex-MPA, others get bail in Mardan: In a case brought against them for organising a protest, a local court in Mardan city on Tuesday granted bail before arrest (BBA) to former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Iftikhar Ali Mashwani, his brother, and other party workers.

The judge granted them bail against Rs 90,000 surety bonds each. The PTI activists under the direction of Iftikhar Mashwani organised a rally on Ring Road close to Shankar.

The first information report (FIR) was nonetheless filed by Jabbar Police Station officers against Iftikhar Mashwani, his brother Kabir Khan, his cousin Arshad Khan, Shabbir Hussain, Mirza Ali Khan, and other PTI employees.

However, Iftikhar Mashwani and the party members had applied for bail before to arrest at the court of Additional Sessions Judge-VIII Muhammad Mushtaq Khan.