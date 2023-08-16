Faheem Anwar to head RISJA (R) Committee 

ISLAMABAD- Rawalpindi Islamabad Sports Journalists Associa­tion “RISJA (R)” has formed a committee headed by vet­eran and respected journal­ist Faheem Anwar Khan. The Committee will have all the powers to decide on the RISJA (registered) mat­ters including holding of sports award ceremony/ seminar. RISJA Committee includes senior members Shehryar Khan, Afzal Javed, Sohail Raja and Khurram Shehzad. It is also clarified that no elections of the reg­istered have been held since January 2022. The RISJA (R) five-member committee will look into modalities and will conduct scrutiny in ac­cordance with the constitu­tion. All those, violated RISJA constitution in any capacity, have nothing to do with the registered body as they are no more members of RISJA (R). The association has also rejected malicious and base­less propaganda launched by some elements against re­spected honorary chairman Abdul Mohi Shah and senior journalist Afzal Javed. Regis­tered RISJA reserves all the rights to take legal opinion in this respect.