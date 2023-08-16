Wednesday, August 16, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Faheem Anwar to head RISJA (R) Committee 

Agencies
August 16, 2023
Sports

ISLAMABAD- Rawalpindi Islamabad Sports Journalists Associa­tion “RISJA (R)” has formed a committee headed by vet­eran and respected journal­ist Faheem Anwar Khan. The Committee will have all the powers to decide on the RISJA (registered) mat­ters including holding of sports award ceremony/ seminar. RISJA Committee includes senior members Shehryar Khan, Afzal Javed, Sohail Raja and Khurram Shehzad. It is also clarified that no elections of the reg­istered have been held since January 2022. The RISJA (R) five-member committee will look into modalities and will conduct scrutiny in ac­cordance with the constitu­tion. All those, violated RISJA constitution in any capacity, have nothing to do with the registered body as they are no more members of RISJA (R). The association has also rejected malicious and base­less propaganda launched by some elements against re­spected honorary chairman Abdul Mohi Shah and senior journalist Afzal Javed. Regis­tered RISJA reserves all the rights to take legal opinion in this respect.

Cartoon

Tags:

Agencies

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1692073268.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023