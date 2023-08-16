FDA seals 3 illegal housing colonies

FAISALABAD - The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has sealed three illegal housing colonies and demolished their structures in different parts of the city. FDA Di­rector General (DG) Mu­hammad Asif Chaudhry in a statement said here on Tuesday that FDA en­forcement team checked status of various hous­ing schemes and found three colonies illegal as their owners developed them without completing formalities and getting prior permission from the competent authority. Hence, the enforcement team sealed premises and sales offices of these ille­gal colonies and demol­ished structures. Among them included Grand City in Chak 3-JB, Hous­ing Phase-II in Chak 4-JB and Ideal Block in Chak 7-JB Sargodha Road. The FDA also appealed to the general public to avoid from purchasing any plot in the illegal housing colonies and they would remain deprived of utility services until and unless these schemes were not got legalised by their de­velopers, he added.