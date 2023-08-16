Wednesday, August 16, 2023
First Pakistani astronaut Namira Salim will fly national flag high in space by end of this year

First Pakistani astronaut Namira Salim will fly national flag high in space by end of this year
Our Staff Reporter
August 16, 2023
LAHORE  -  Namira Salim will proudly fly the national flag high in space before the end of this year as the first Pakistani astronaut aboard Sir Richard Bran­son’s Virgin Galactic, the First private space-line of the world. Namira Salim, had presented Syed You­suf Raza Gilani, former Prime Minister of Pakistan, the first national flag sent to Space by her in March 2008 aboard Swedish Space Corporation’s Regus 6 Sub-Orbital Rocket.

The presentation took place on the sidelines of the EU-Pakistan Summit in Brussels in June 2010. The forefathers of Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani fought for the freedom of Pakistan and his father, Makh­doom Syed Alamdar Hussain Gilani was one of the signatories of the Pakistan Resolution. The former prime minister was the Leader of Opposition in the Senate of Pakistan from 2021 to 2022. He current­ly serves as the Vice Chairman of the Central Execu­tive Committee and Parliamentary Leader of the Pa­kistan Peoples Party in the Senate (Upper House).

Our Staff Reporter

