Five policemen injured as lightning strikes Attock police station

ATTOCK - At least five policemen were injured, one of them critically, when lightning struck the building of the Attock Kurd police station early Tuesday. According to a police spokesman, the lightning hit a portion of the police sta­tion where the Mall Khana was established which resulted in a blast. Subsequently, it demol­ished the whole building. The spokesman further said that five police officials including assistant sub-inspector Imtiaz, Wireless operator Bilawal Sid­diqui, constable Sajjad, Faizan, and Touqeer were injured in the incident. One of the injured was shifted to Rawalpindi due to his critical injuries. Soon after the incident, rescue 1122 teams reached the spot and carried out rescue services. The fire ten­ders have extinguished the fire. Due to the collapse of the build­ing, the residential compound, reporting room, front desk, and mall Khana (godown where confiscated arms and ammuni­tion, drugs) were also damaged.