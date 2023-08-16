Five policemen injured as lightning strikes Attock police station

ATTOCK - At least five policemen were injured, one of them critically, when lightning struck the building of the Attock Kurd police station early Tuesday. According to a police spokesman, the lightning hit a portion of the police station where the Mall Khana was established which resulted in a blast. Subsequently, it demolished the whole building. The spokesman further said that five police officials including assistant sub-inspector Imtiaz, Wireless operator Bilawal Siddiqui, constable Sajjad, Faizan, and Touqeer were injured in the incident. One of the injured was shifted to Rawalpindi due to his critical injuries. Soon after the incident, rescue 1122 teams reached the spot and carried out rescue services. The fire tenders have extinguished the fire. Due to the collapse of the building, the residential compound, reporting room, front desk, and mall Khana (godown where confiscated arms and ammunition, drugs) were also damaged.