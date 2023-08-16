Health dept’s official suspended on corruption charges

MUZAFFARGARH - Health Department suspended an official on charges of selling government-owned insu­lin, here on Tuesday.

According to official sources, an of­ficial of the Health Department namely Safdar deputed at THQ Sarwar Shaheed, was found allegedly selling the hospital’s owned insulin.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health suspended Safdar and ordered an inquiry against him. Further probe was underway.

YOUTH DIES, TWO HURT ON ROAD

A youngster was killed while two others sustained injuries in a collision between motorcycle and tractor-trolley near Chowk Qureshi DG Khan Road on Tuesday.

According to Rescue officials, three friends riding on motorbike were going somewhere when a speeding tractor-trolley hit the motorbike near Chowk Qureshi in which 28-year-old youngster named Muhammad Hanif son of Muhammad Rafiq resident of Bait Malana Ghazi Ghat died on the spot. While his two companions namely Muham­mad Shahid and Muhammad Ajmal sus­tained serious injuries.

Upon receiving the information, Rescue team rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Indus Hospital after providing first-aid. The incident took place due to over-speeding.