Hot, humid with partly cloudy weather expected in plain areas of country

Hot and humid with partly cloudy weather is expected in plain areas of the country during the next twelve hours.

However, rain with wind and thundershower is expected at isolated places in northeast Punjab, Potohar region, northeast Balochistan, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad twenty-six degree centigrade, Lahore thirty, Karachi and Peshawar twenty-seven, Quetta twenty-one, Gilgit and Murree seventeen and Muzaffarabad twenty-four degree centigrade.

According to weather forecast of Met Office for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy weather with chances of rain-wind and thundershower is expected in Anantnag, Shopian and Baramula and partly cloudy dry in Srinagar and Leh, while hot and dry in Jammu and Pulwama.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Anantnag and Shopian eighteen degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-five, Leh thirteen, Pulwama and Baramula nineteen degree centigrade.