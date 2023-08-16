Wednesday, August 16, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

 Human rights cell of Hyderabad police received 369 complaints in 6 months

STAFF REPORT
August 16, 2023
Regional, Karachi

 HYDERABAD - The Crime and Human Rights Cell of Hyderabad Police received some 369 complaints during the first 6 months of 2023, according to the cell’s In Charge Mohsin Memon. He informed here on Tuesday that the largest num­ber of complaints pertained to harassment, followed by domestic violence, default in making timely payments and property matters. He added that the cell received 127, 85, 75 and 32 complaints, respec­tively, related to those 4 is­sues. The other issues which were reported to the cell in­cluded blackmailing, dowry, violence by drug addicts, child abuse, fraud and divorce.

Tags:

STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1692073268.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023