ICP held 12 outlaws 

ISLAMABAD-The Islamabad Capital Police have apprehended 12 outlaws from different areas of the city and recovered drugs, liquor and weapons with ammunition from their possession, a police public relations officer said on Tuesday.

He said that, following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO), Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital Police have intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate crime from the city.

Following these directives, the Kohsar police team arrested two accused namely Zain Ullah and Jawad and recovered one 9mm pistol with ammunition and one dagger from their possession. Karachi Company police team arrested an accused namely Waqar Hussain and recovered 510 gram heroin from his possession.

Likewise, the Shalimar police team arrested an accused namely Tasleem Khan and recovered a 30 bore pistol with ammunition from his possession. The Sumbal police team arrested 3 accused namely Saud Ali, Shahzad Abbas and Zain and recovered two daggers from their possession.

Similarly, Industrial Area police team arrested an accused namely Syed Adeel and recovered one 30 bore pistol with ammunition from his possession. Khanna police team arrested two accused namely Owzaim and Ibrahim and recovered one pistol with ammunition and motorbike used in crime from their possession. Moreover, Koral police team arrested an accused namely Kamran Tariq and recovered three 30 bore pistols with ammunition from his possession.

Bhara Kahu police team arrested an accused namely Awais Shabbir and recovered a 30 bore pistol with ammunition from his possession. Furthermore, Shahzad Town police team arrested an accused Saif Ali and recovered one 30 bore pistol with ammunition from his possession.

Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.

CPO/ DIG Operations Islamabad Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari directed all senior officials for an effective crackdown against the accused involved in drug peddling and possessing illegal weapons.

Also, officials of Nilore and Koral police stations have arrested five wanted members of two criminal gangs involved in numerous criminal activities and recovered stolen motorbikes and weapons with ammunition from their possession, he said.

Following these directions, Nilore police teams used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending four wanted members of a dacoit gang involved in numerous robbery activities. The accused were identified as Muhammad Khalil, Muhammad Ilyas, Kabeer Ahmed and Jameel Ahmed. Police team also recovered weapons with ammunition and dacoity tools from their possession.

Likewise, Koral police also arrested a wanted member of a motorbike lifter gang involved in numerous bike lifting activities. The accused was identified as Aman Ullah. Police team also recovered a stolen motorbike from his possession.

Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway. During the preliminary investigation the accused confessed to being involved in numerous criminal activities in various areas of the city.

CPO/ DIG Operations Islamabad Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari directed all senior officials for effective crackdown against the accused involved in criminal activities and said that safety of the lives and property of the citizens is our prime responsibility and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard.

In a separate action, a team of officials of PS Aabpara apprehended a car lifter gang member involved in a series of car lifting incidents in various areas of Islamabad and recovered stolen car worth Rs 4.3 million from his possession, they said.

In a separate action, a team of officials of PS Aabpara apprehended a car lifter gang member involved in a series of car lifting incidents in various areas of Islamabad and recovered stolen car worth Rs 4.3 million from his possession, they said.

Following these directives, Aabpara police team used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending a wanted member of a car lifter gang involved in numerous car lifting incidents in various areas of Islamabad.

Police team also recovered a stolen car worth Rs 4.3 million from his possession. The accused was identified as Shakeel Ahmed. Cases have already been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.

During the preliminary investigation the accused confessed to being involved in numerous car lifting incidents in the jurisdiction of various areas of the city.

CPO/ DIG Operations Islamabad Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari appreciated the police team’s efforts and directed all senior officials for effective crackdown against the accused involved in car and bike lifting incidents. The performance of police officials in this regard would be reviewed on a continuous basis, he maintained.