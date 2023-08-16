 IGP organises farewell for recently retired, outgoing officers 

KARACHI- Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon on Tues­day organised a simple and dignified ceremony in honour of recently retired and outgoing of­ficers at the Central Po­lice Office (CPO) Karachi. The farewell lunch was given in honor of retired and about to be retired officers that included su­perintendents of police (SP) Muhammad Najeeb Khan, Muhammad Zubair, Wajahat Hussain, Ashiq Ali Buzdar, Parvez Akhtar Bangash, Syed Saghir Hus­sain and Mukhtiar Sol­angi, according to spokes­man for Sindh Police. All senior police officers of CPO were also present on the occasion. The Police Chief appreciated the ef­forts and measures taken by these officers for the Sindh Police Department in controlling the law and order situation while per­forming their duties.