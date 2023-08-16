Independence Day celebrated in Khanewal

KHANEWAL - On the instructions of the Punjab government, Independence Day was cel­ebrated in a grand manner in Khanewal like other dis­tricts of the province. The main Independence Day ceremony was organised in the district council organ­ised by the district admin­istration in which Deputy Commissioner Wasim Ha­mid Sindhu and DPO Rana Umar Farooq unfurled the flag. In the flag-unfurling ceremony, the participants observed a minute’s si­lence at 8:58. After hoist­ing the flag, an indepen­dence celebration seminar was also organised in the district council hall in which speeches and co­lourful tableaus were pre­sented by school students. Deputy Commissioner while addressing the cer­emony said that Indepen­dence Day is a day to re­new our commitment, our elders sacrificed their lives to get a free country. DPO Rana Umar Farooq while addressing said that today is to stabilise the country externally and internally, new spirit is needed, peo­ple of all schools of thought should come forward for the development of the country. On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner and DPO also distributed prizes among the position hold­ers of painting and face painting competitions.