Independence Day celebrated in Khanewal

KHANEWAL - On the instructions of the Punjab government, Independence Day was celebrated in a grand manner in Khanewal like other districts of the province. The main Independence Day ceremony was organised in the district council organised by the district administration in which Deputy Commissioner Wasim Hamid Sindhu and DPO Rana Umar Farooq unfurled the flag. In the flag-unfurling ceremony, the participants observed a minute’s silence at 8:58. After hoisting the flag, an independence celebration seminar was also organised in the district council hall in which speeches and colourful tableaus were presented by school students. Deputy Commissioner while addressing the ceremony said that Independence Day is a day to renew our commitment, our elders sacrificed their lives to get a free country. DPO Rana Umar Farooq while addressing said that today is to stabilise the country externally and internally, new spirit is needed, people of all schools of thought should come forward for the development of the country. On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner and DPO also distributed prizes among the position holders of painting and face painting competitions.