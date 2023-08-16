Wednesday, August 16, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Independence Day celebrated in Khanewal

Staff Reporter
August 16, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

KHANEWAL  -   On the instructions of the Punjab government, Independence Day was cel­ebrated in a grand manner in Khanewal like other dis­tricts of the province. The main Independence Day ceremony was organised in the district council organ­ised by the district admin­istration in which Deputy Commissioner Wasim Ha­mid Sindhu and DPO Rana Umar Farooq unfurled the flag. In the flag-unfurling ceremony, the participants observed a minute’s si­lence at 8:58. After hoist­ing the flag, an indepen­dence celebration seminar was also organised in the district council hall in which speeches and co­lourful tableaus were pre­sented by school students. Deputy Commissioner while addressing the cer­emony said that Indepen­dence Day is a day to re­new our commitment, our elders sacrificed their lives to get a free country. DPO Rana Umar Farooq while addressing said that today is to stabilise the country externally and internally, new spirit is needed, peo­ple of all schools of thought should come forward for the development of the country. On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner and DPO also distributed prizes among the position hold­ers of painting and face painting competitions.

Dispute over house claims three lives in Hoti

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1692073268.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023