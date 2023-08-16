Islamabad court rejects Imran’s plea for bail extension in six cases

ISLAMABAD - A district and sessions court in Islamabad yesterday rejected incarcerated PTI chief Imran Khan’s plea seeking an extension in interim bail in six cases related to the May 9 incidents. Announcing verdict, Judge Muhammad Sohail said that it would be convenient if the former prime minister, who was removed from power via a parliamentary vote last year, joined the investigation related to the cases.
The six cases were registered against Imran Khan in different police stations including Karachi Company, Ramna, Kohsar, Tarnool and Secretariat of the federal capital.
The judge said the bail of PTI chief cannot be extended in the light of the Supreme Court verdict. The ousted premier was put behind bars at Attock Jail earlier this month after a trial court in Islamabad sentenced him to three years in prison and imposed a Rs100,000 fine after he was found guilty of concealing proceeds of Toshakhana (state depository) gifts that he received from foreign dignitaries as prime minister of the country from 2018 to 2022.
Subsequently, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) disqualified him for five years from holding public office following his conviction.
Last week, a local court also cancelled the interim bail of the PTI chief in the illegal transfer of 190 million pounds in the Al-Qadir Trust case.
On August 12, the Anti-Terrorism Court had dismissed interim bails of the PTI chief in 7 cases, including the Lahore Corps Commander’s House attack.
Meanwhile, Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi appeared before a joint investigation team (JIT) in connection with the Toshakhana case. The former first lady reached the DIG Office in Islamabad accompanied by the PTI's legal team where she was interrogated by the investigation team probing the gifts case.
The development comes after Bushra Bibi met Imran Khan in Attock jail earlier in the day.
The session court had directed Bushra Bibi to join the investigation team.
Speaking to media persons after the appearance before the JIT, PTI legal team’s Quratul Ain said that Bushra Bibi underwent interrogation for about 20 minutes. The JIT asked 20 questions from the former first lady and she answered all of the questions, Quratul Ain said.