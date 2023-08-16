Islamabad Timberwolves win I-Day basketball match 

LAHORE - Islamabad Timberwolves defeated Islamabad Rockets by 52-49 in a thrilling bas­ketball match played to cel­ebrate 76th Independence Day at Hamidi Hall, Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad. Ali Hamza Kazmi of the Tim­berwolves demonstrated re­markable skills and finesse on the court, leading his team as the top scorer with an impressive 19 points. He was closely followed by Ra­heel Gill, who contributed 9 points to the Timberwolves’ victory. On the Rockets’ side, Ramzee scored 12 points and Ahmed 10 points. The match was officiated by ref­erees Umer Mahmood, Yasir Ghaffor and Farhan (Navy). The notables present on the occasion were PSB Deputy Director Genera Shahid Is­lam, chief guest, FBBA Presi­dent Ejaz Rafi Butt, Riaz Malik, Rana Nasrullah and Azam Dar.