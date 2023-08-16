Wednesday, August 16, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Islamabad Timberwolves win I-Day basketball match 

STAFF REPORT
August 16, 2023
Sports

LAHORE - Islamabad Timberwolves defeated Islamabad Rockets by 52-49 in a thrilling bas­ketball match played to cel­ebrate 76th Independence Day at Hamidi Hall, Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad. Ali Hamza Kazmi of the Tim­berwolves demonstrated re­markable skills and finesse on the court, leading his team as the top scorer with an impressive 19 points. He was closely followed by Ra­heel Gill, who contributed 9 points to the Timberwolves’ victory. On the Rockets’ side, Ramzee scored 12 points and Ahmed 10 points. The match was officiated by ref­erees Umer Mahmood, Yasir Ghaffor and Farhan (Navy). The notables present on the occasion were PSB Deputy Director Genera Shahid Is­lam, chief guest, FBBA Presi­dent Ejaz Rafi Butt, Riaz Malik, Rana Nasrullah and Azam Dar.

Tags:

STAFF REPORT

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1692073268.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023