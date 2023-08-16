Islamabad Timberwolves win I-Day basketball match 

LAHORE - Islamabad Timberwolves defeated Islamabad Rockets by 52-49 in a thrilling basketball match played to celebrate 76th Independence Day at Hamidi Hall, Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad. Ali Hamza Kazmi of the Timberwolves demonstrated remarkable skills and finesse on the court, leading his team as the top scorer with an impressive 19 points. He was closely followed by Raheel Gill, who contributed 9 points to the Timberwolves’ victory. On the Rockets’ side, Ramzee scored 12 points and Ahmed 10 points. The match was officiated by referees Umer Mahmood, Yasir Ghaffor and Farhan (Navy). The notables present on the occasion were PSB Deputy Director Genera Shahid Islam, chief guest, FBBA President Ejaz Rafi Butt, Riaz Malik, Rana Nasrullah and Azam Dar.