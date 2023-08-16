Wednesday, August 16, 2023
Medium level flooding feared in canals of Punjab: PDMA

Staff Reporter
August 16, 2023
Lahore

LAHORE   -   Pro­vincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab has said that there was possibil­ity of medium level flooding in the canals adjacent to Ravi and Chenab rivers. In a statement on Tuesday, the PDMA Spokes­person said the dams built on the Sutlej and Beas rivers in India are almost full of water. He said in the next 24 hours, there are chances of stormy rains in the upper areas of the river Sutlej and Beas. PDMA has asked the relevant depart­ments to remain vigilant keep­ing in view the situation of rains and Indian storage.

Staff Reporter

