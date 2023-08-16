Mepco establishes two new subdivisions

MULTAN - The Multan Electric Power Company (MEP­CO) administration has issued notification for establishment of two new operation subdivi­sions in Muzaffargarh circle for timely and lo­cal level redressal of consumers complaints. Chief Executive Officer (CEO) MEPCO Engi­neer Mahar Allah Yar Bharwana had approved the establishment of new subdivisions at the nearest locations to the customers in remote areas to solve their problems in light of direc­tions of ministry of energy (Power Division). According to the notification, Wasnday Wali and Khanpur Baga Sher sub-divisions under Muzaffargarh circle have been established. The administrative control of both the sub-di­visions will be with the Superintending Engi­neer Operations MEPCO Muzaffargarh circle. MEPCO Khangarh/Shah Jamal/Rohilanwali sub-divisions have been bifurcated to form Wasnday Wali sub-division.