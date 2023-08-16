Wednesday, August 16, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Mepco establishes two new subdivisions

Our Staff Reporter
August 16, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

MULTAN  -  The Multan Electric Power Company (MEP­CO) administration has issued notification for establishment of two new operation subdivi­sions in Muzaffargarh circle for timely and lo­cal level redressal of consumers complaints. Chief Executive Officer (CEO) MEPCO Engi­neer Mahar Allah Yar Bharwana had approved the establishment of new subdivisions at the nearest locations to the customers in remote areas to solve their problems in light of direc­tions of ministry of energy (Power Division). According to the notification, Wasnday Wali and Khanpur Baga Sher sub-divisions under Muzaffargarh circle have been established. The administrative control of both the sub-di­visions will be with the Superintending Engi­neer Operations MEPCO Muzaffargarh circle. MEPCO Khangarh/Shah Jamal/Rohilanwali sub-divisions have been bifurcated to form Wasnday Wali sub-division.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1692073268.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023