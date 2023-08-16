Nation showed unparalleled display of unity on Independence Day: CM Mohsin

LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Tuesday said that the nation had showcased an unparalleled display of unity and consensus on the occasion of Pakistan’s 76th Independence Day, underscoring the nation’s remarkable character. In a media statement, he emphasised that vibrant nations commemorate their independence with unwavering national fervor and determination.

The caretaker chief minister said the judiciary, military authorities, civil administration, police, and various other institutions wholeheartedly participated in the Independence Day celebra­tions, sending a resounding message of unity and solidarity. The CM praised and acknowledged the commendable efforts put forth by provincial minis­ters, administration, police and other departments in orchestrating the Independence Day festivities.

It was indeed heartening to observe that an at­mosphere of tranquillity prevailed throughout the province during the Independence Day events, al­lowing the populace to engage and revel in the jubi­lation of freedom actively, he noted. Expressing his sentiments, he lauded the diligent commitment of the police, administration and line departments in upholding a peaceful ambience. He highlighted the noteworthy contribution of the cabinet committee on law and order, alongside law enforcement agen­cies, in organising comprehensive arrangements for establishing a serene environment.