PMDC reschedules MDCAT test to Sept 10

Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) on Tuesday rescheduled the MDCAT examination to September 10, in pursuance of Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar’s directive aimed at facilitating the students aspiring to get admission in medical colleges.

“It is to inform all MDCAT 2023 aspirants that as per the directions from the Federal Secretary, Ministry of National Health Service Regulations and Coordination Islamabad, that the Federal Government has decided to extend and reschedule the MDCAT Examination to a new date i.e. 10th September 2023,” said a circular issued by the PMDC.

Earlier, the MDCAT test was scheduled to be held on August 27, a PM Office statement said.

The prime minister had issued the directives, on the request of the students as rescheduling would give extra time to the students to prepare for the examination.