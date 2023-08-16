Wednesday, August 16, 2023
Pakistan Cables launches ‘The Electric Show’ on YouTube in partnership with The Hunar Foundation

August 16, 2023
Business

KARACHI - Pakistan Cables has announced the launch of ‘The Electric Show’, a learning-based digital program, aired on the company’s YouTube channel. The programme has been produced in collaboration with The Hunar Foundation which is the knowledge partners for the programme. The Electric Show aims to bridge the gap between academic learnings and industry practices by providing practical knowledge to electricians, professionals, students and anyone with interest in the electrical field. “Pakistan Cables has a rich history of leading and supporting various youth empowerment initiatives for decades. We are marking our company’s 70 years anniversary during 2023, and The Electric Show is our way of opening newer fronts for the youth by providing them knowledge for their development”, said Fahd K. Chinoy, CEO Pakistan Cables Ltd. The company released the show for easy and free access through the Pakistan Cables YouTube channel in spirit of its vision to transform lives through empowerment.

