 Pakistan’s 76th I-Day celebrated at Consulate General in Jeddah

JEDDAH-On the momentous occasion of Paki­stan’s 76th Independence Day, a grand flag hoisting ceremony was held at the Consulate General of Pakistan in Jeddah. Consul General Khalid Majid led the ceremony with great pride and honour as he raised the national flag, accompa­nied by the uplifting strains of the na­tional anthem. The event was attended by esteemed members of the Pakistani community, who displayed unwavering solidarity with their homeland. Spe­cial messages from the President and Prime Minister of Pakistan were read out. Students from Pakistan Interna­tional School Jeddah delivered compel­ling speeches and captivating tableaus, portraying Pakistan’s vibrant cultural heritage and remarkable accomplish­ments. The program also included tra­ditional Pakistani music performance, contributing to the festive ambiance. In his address, the Consul General shed light on the historical significance of this important day for Pakistan. He em­phasised Pakistan’s steadfast commit­ment to peace and its relentless efforts towards regional tranquillity and stabil­ity. Furthermore, he underscored the strong bilateral ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, affirming Pakistan’s dedication to nurturing and promoting friendly relations with the Kingdom. Majid expressed sincere gratitude to the Saudi leadership for their continu­ous support in facilitating Pakistani community members residing in the Kingdom. He commended the invalu­able contributions made by the Paki­stani community in strengthening the Saudi-Pak relations. The event featured the participation of talented young Paki­stani students, who delivered impactful speeches and captivating tableaus, ef­fectively portraying the essence and sig­nificance of this historic day. Pakistani singer Farhan Tabassum made a special journey from Pakistan to perform a na­tional song, which received immense admiration from the audience.

The ceremony concluded on a joy­ous note, with a cake-cutting ceremony symbolising unity and progress. Special prayers were offered for the prosper­ity and well-being of Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and the Kashmir brethren, who continue to face atrocities in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The event was attended by a diverse group of Pakistani community members and representatives from various ethnic media outlets. The 14th of August sym­bolises the spirit and resilience of the Pakistani nation, reminding us of the sac­rifices made by our forefathers in their struggle for freedom. It highlights our responsibility to uphold the ideals of in­dependence and holds great significance for Pakistanis worldwide. It signifies our collective journey towards progress, prosperity, and national unity.