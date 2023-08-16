Wednesday, August 16, 2023
Past in Perspective
August 16, 2023
“History is a guide to navigation in perilous times. History is who we are and why we are the way we are.”
–David C. McCullough

The Rock-Hewn Churches of Lalibela are a magnificent UNESCO World Heritage site located in Lalibela, Ethiopia. Carved out of solid rock, these extraordinary churches are a testament to human ingenuity and devotion. Dating back to the 12th century, they were created under the reign of King Lalibela. Each church is unique in its architectural style, showcasing intricate carvings, monolithic pillars, and stunning frescoes. The level of craftsmanship and precision achieved in these structures is awe-inspiring. Considered a pilgrimage site for Ethiopian Christians, the Lalibela churches continue to be a place of spiritual significance, captivating visitors with their beauty and historical significance.

