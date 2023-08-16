Wednesday, August 16, 2023
PDMA issues alert as India releases more water in Sutlej

Web Desk
8:13 PM | August 16, 2023
India released another 225,000 cusecs of water in Sutlej River on Wednesday.

The Pakistan Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said that a medium- to high-level flood is expected at Ganda Singh in Sutlej River in the next 24 hours. The PDMA directed the district administration to be on high alert and ensure enforcement of Section 144 alongside the river.

The inflow of water at Ganda Singh is 60000 cusecs while the outflow is also 60000 cusecs.

As the water released by India will reach Pakistan in the next 24 hours, the border areas of Kasur are once again facing high flood situation.

According to PDMA director, rescue teams have started evacuating villagers from the affected areas to safe places.

Earlier, India had reportedly accelerated the process of filling Bhakra Dam on the Sutlej River and the Pong Dam on Beas River.

