People should stand for their rights, says Governor Tessori

KARACHI-Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tes­sori has said that the 450,000 can­didates who did not succeed in the IT test should not be disappointed as IT courses will be made avail­able to them online.

He expressed these views while ad­dressing the participants outside Ma­zar-e-Quaid at the end of the Qafila e Azadi rally on Monday overnight.

He said that IT courses were also being started in which 50,000 stu­dents will be trained onsite while 450,000 will be taught online.

Apart from this, he said that ration was being given to white-collar, poor and deserving people from the Gover­nor House, as well as “Bell of Hope” has been installed outside the Gov­ernor House for the poor and needy people. He said that how long would we allow ourselves to be cheated, we have to stand up for our rights. He said that he did not make any promise to people, neither to open the gover­nor house nor to conduct IT courses, but I promise today, that I will not leave you until you stand on your feet.

The Governor Sindh said that try­ing to give awareness is his job and taking rights is your responsibility.

Governor Sindh said that he is grateful to Khalid Maqbool whose guidance is always with him, and all these welfare measures have been done under his direction. He said that if Khalid Maqbool wanted, this place would have been filled with MQM flags, but he decided that only the flags of Pakistan would be car­ried by participants. He said that authority is not everything, many things can be done without author­ity and it requires vision. He said that meat and ration were given to the poor during three days of Eid-ul-Adha because I wanted that no one should be deprived of eating meat on Eid-ul-Adha. “I am doing so because my notification as Gov­ernor of Sindh was issued on the blessed day of 12th of Rabiul Aw­wal,” he added. He said that today I am called “Awami Governor”. This is my victory and I love to be called a awami governor by masses.