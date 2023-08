PFF announces probables for AFC U23 Asian Cup 2024 Qualifiers

The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has unveiled a roster of probables for the AFC U23 Asian Cup 2024 Qualifiers set to take place in Bahrain next month (September).

A training camp will be commencing on August 17 from Abbottabad to prepare for the event that is set to be played from September 4 to 12 in Bahrain.

Goalkeepers: Salman Ul Haq, Usman Ali, Hassan Ali and Asif Ullah.

Defenders: Saeed Khan, Zain Ul Abideen, Mohammad Abdullah, Mamoon Moosa Khan, Sardar Wali, Abdul Rehman, Abdullah Shah, Mohib Afridi, Mohammad Sufyan, Mohammad Sohail and Syed Junaid Shah.

Midfielders: Faheem Ullah, Touqeer Ul Hassan, Mohammad Baseer, Zaid Umer, Mohammad Taha, Alamgir Ghazi, Nizam, Hayyan Khattak, Mazhar Ghaffar and Ali Raza.

Forwards: Shayek Dost, Mohammad Waleed Khan, Moin Ahmed, Mohammad Waheed, Fareed Ullah, Adeel Younas, Hamza Ahmed, Faraz Mehmood and Hammad Hassan.

Pakistan is in Group D with hosts Bahrain, Palestine and Japan.