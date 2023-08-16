Wednesday, August 16, 2023
PHC seeks details of cases, probe against ex-MNA, MPA

August 16, 2023
PESHAWAR   -   On Monday, a two-member bench of the Peshawar High Court (PHC) directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Anti-Corruption Department, and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to furnish details regarding the cases filed against ex- MNA Mehboob Shah and MPA Humayun.

Comprising Justice Syed Arshad Ali and Justice Qazl Subhan, the bench requested these anti-corruption entities to provide information on all cases and inquiries involving the petitioners. Earlier, Advocate Malik Ajmal, legal representative for the petitioners, conveyed that upon their release from incarceration, they promptly face arrest in another case. He noted that the anti-corruption bodies had not shared specifics about the cases and inquiries against his clients.

