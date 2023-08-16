Wednesday, August 16, 2023
PM Kakar gutted over Jaranwala incident

PM Kakar gutted over Jaranwala incident
Web Desk
8:34 PM | August 16, 2023
National

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Wednesday said that he was “gutted” over the Jaranwala incident involving the attack on minorities, assuring that strict action would be taken against law violators.

“I am gutted by the visuals coming out of Jaranwala, Faisalabad. Stern action would be taken against those who violate law and target minorities,” the prime minister wrote on social media platform X, formerly Twitter. 

He was responding to a post on X by President Bishop Church of Pakistan Bishop Azad Marshall, who highlighted the Jaranwala incident.

The prime minister said that all law-enforcement agencies had been asked to apprehend culprits and bring them to justice. “Rest assured that the government of Pakistan stands with our citizenry on an equal basis,” he remarked.

