Police book ex-MPA of PTI for holding rally on August 14

RAWALPINDI - More than 20 workers of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) including former MPA Chaudhry Javed Kausar and Abrar Patwari were booked by Gujar Khan police for holding a rally in support of detained chairman PTI Imran Khan despite imposition of a ban under section 144 by the district government, informed sources on Tuesday. Police are carrying raids to arrest the accused, they said. According to sources, Syed Mujtaba Hassan Naqvi, the detective foot constable, lodged plaintiff with Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station (PS) Gujar Khan stating he was deputed in Bewal Bazaar on security duty on August 14 when more than 20 workers of PTI, led by former MPA Chaudhry Javed Kausar and Abrar Patwari, taken out rally and blocked the road for traffic causing immense troubles for commuters. He said that the district government had imposed a ban over holding any kind of rally but the PTI leaders and workers violated the ban. He requested the SHO to file a case against the violators. Taking action, police registered case against the accused under sections 341/ 188/ 147/ 149 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and started conducting raids to arrest the PTI leaders and workers. Two days earlier, Rawalpindi police also booked former Punjab law minister Muhammad Basharat Raja and ex-minister Raja Rashid Hafiz on charges of breach in trust (Section 406 of PPC).

On other hand, a young boy fell into a seasonal Nullah in Morgah during heavy rain, according to sources.

Rescue 1122 launched search operation to find out the drowned boy. Sources also disclosed that Rescue 1122 divers also fished out body of another boy who drowned in Nullah Leh in Khayaban-e-Sir Syed area and moved it to hospital for autopsy.