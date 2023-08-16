Police nab eight with narcotics, weapons

SARGODHA. - Sargodha Police on Tuesday arrested eight accused and recovered narcotics and weap­ons from them.

The police said teams of Jhawarian and Factory Area police stations conducted raids and arrested eight accused, and recov­ered 1.3-kg hashish, 22 litres of liquor, two guns, a pistol and a rifle.

They were identified as Murtaza, Umar Daraz, Qadir, Usman, Asghar, Zeeshan, Amir and Waqar. Cases were registered against the accused.

TWO POS NETTED

Sargodha Police arrested two proclaimed offenders who were wanted in various cases of robbery, dacoity and murder attempts, here on Monday.

The police said that a team of Kotmomin police station raided and nabbed two out­laws who were identified as Mazahar and Riaz. Further investigation was underway.

THREE BOOKED OVER PROFITEERING

Three shopkeepers were booked while seven others were fined on charges of profi­teering here on Monday.

According to official sources, price con­trol magistrate Naseer Ahmad Kiyani alongwith his staff inspected Kot Imran and its surrounding areas and caught three shopkeepers— Khizar Hayyat, Muhammad Imran and Jamal Deen over profiteering and got registered cases against them. The team also imposed a fine of Rs7,000 on seven shopkeepers each for not displaying price lists at their shops and selling items at exorbitant rates.