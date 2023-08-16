Wednesday, August 16, 2023
Polio drive resumes in Khyber

Our Staff Reporter
August 16, 2023
Khyber  -   After being suspended for a week, the Fractional Inactivated Polio Vaccine (FIPV) drive commenced in Khyber on Monday. The campaign had been halted last week due to a police force boycott aimed at protesting the lack of security provided to polio teams in Khyber. District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Zafar confirmed the revival of the anti-polio drive in Khyber. He mentioned that teams are ready to execute the seven- day-long campaign district-wide.

In addition to the Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV), a fractional dose of the Inactivated Poliovirus Vaccine will be administered in the ongoing campaign to eliminate the virus causing the debilitating disease, Polio. The official also stated that children aged four months to five years will receive the FIPV in their right hand.

