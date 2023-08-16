President signs PEMRA Bill

ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday signed the Pa­kistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2023, said a statement issued by the President’s House.

The statement also said that the bill has been ap­proved under Article 75 of the Constitution and has now changed into an act. Last week, the bill was approved by the upper and lower houses of parliament after the federal government withdrew it following journalist associations’ concerns.

According to the bill, the a parliamentary com­mittee will be formed for the appointment of the Pemra chairman and the Ministry of Information will propose five names for the media regulatory body chief. The committee will send a name for the PEMRA chief to the president for appointment, according to the amended law. The amended legis­lation has also replaced the word salary for media workers with dues.

President Dr Arif Alvi has assured media work­ers and the journalist community of his support for the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Au­thority (PEMRA) Amendment Bill 2023.

The President stated this while talking to a del­egation of representatives of the Pakistan Feder­al Union of Journalists (PFUJ), All Pakistan News­papers Society (APNS), Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA), Council of Pakistan Newspa­per Editors (CPNE), and Association of Electron­ic Media Editors and News Directors (AEMEND), who called on him, at Aiwan-e-Sadr here on Tues­day. The delegation comprised Afzal Butt, Arshad Ansari, Naz Afreen Saigol, Sarmad Ali, Shahab Zu­beri, Shakeel Masud, Ijaz ul Haq, Kazim Khan, Ayaz Khan, and Azhar Abbas.

The President appreciated the collective efforts of the media community for introducing amend­ments to the PEMRA law, especially to protect the rights of media workers.