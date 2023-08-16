Quaid-e-Azam’s bodyguard recounts memories of golden past

Peshawar - Abdul Ghani Khan, a bodyguard of Pakistan’s founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah, still cherishes memories of the golden past and narrates the same to the youngsters.

At the age of 105, Abdul Ghani Khan still serves as a living reminder of a bygone time and a symbol of the loyalty and sacrifice of those who struggled along with Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

He had a close association with Muhammad Ali Jinnah. Living in a small house in Peshawar, Abdul Ghani Khan remembers the days when Pakistan came into being. Abdul Ghani Khan was born in 1918 in the village of Shabqadar, Charsadda district, during a critical time in South Asian history. He noticed that he was being drawn in the direction of a higher goal as the winds of change blew across the subcontinent.

His appointment as the Army Chief of the All India Muslim League National Guard in 1945 was an act of fate. He had no idea that his performance in this role would make him immortal in Pakistani history. Abdul Ghani Khan accepted the sacred responsibility of protecting Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah out of a feeling of duty that recognised no boundaries.

From Lahore to Peshawar, he remained unflinching, guarding the man who would determine the course of a new nation, at endless gatherings and important meetings. All who saw him devote to the cause admired and respected him for his unwavering passion.

Abdul Ghani Khan was presented with the Pakistan Medal by the Pakistani government in 1982 as a mark of gratitude for his exceptional service, a tribute to his selfless commitment and unflinching adherence to the country’s basic principles.

But his honours didn’t end there; in 2011, he was given the Gold Medal, further establishing his reputation as a great patriot.

He kept upholding his principles as the years went into decades, passing them along to the next generations along with his beloved memories.