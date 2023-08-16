Quaid XI, Fatima Jinnah XI win boys, girls basketball exhibition matches

LAHORE - Under the auspices of Karachi Bas­ketball Association, Quaid-e-Azam XI defeated Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto XI by 38-33 and Fatima Jinnah XI de­feated Benazir Bhutto Shaheed XI by 22-18 points in the Pakistan In­dependence Day Basketball exhi­bition matches held at Abdul Nasir Basketball Courts, Arambagh.

Hasan Ali scored 10 points, Dani­yal Marwat 9 and Haris Shahid 7 points in the boys competitions, while Abdul Samad scored 8 points, Sameer Saleem 7 and M Maaz 6 points from runners-up. Ayesha Zaheer scored 5 points and Bushra 4 for winners while for runners-up, Nimra Sharif (8), Bushra Khan (5) and Maka Shafa (4) excelled.

Zahid Malik, Amir Sharif, Ashraf Yahya were referees while Zaima Khatun, Zain-ul-Abideen, Naeem Ahmed performed duties of tech­nical officials. The chief guest of the prize distribution was Gover­nor Rotary Club Muhammad Hanif. On this occasion Ghulam Muham­mad Khan, Khalid Jameel Shamsi, Ahmed Ali Rajput, Tanveer Qadri, Asghar Baloch, M Haider Khan, M Yaqoob, Junaid Ahmed Khan, Gh­ulam Yasin, ShaguftaA hmed and others were also present. Hanif Khan also cut the Independence Day cake.