Quaid XI, Fatima Jinnah XI win boys, girls basketball exhibition matches

LAHORE - Under the auspices of Karachi Basketball Association, Quaid-e-Azam XI defeated Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto XI by 38-33 and Fatima Jinnah XI defeated Benazir Bhutto Shaheed XI by 22-18 points in the Pakistan Independence Day Basketball exhibition matches held at Abdul Nasir Basketball Courts, Arambagh.
Hasan Ali scored 10 points, Daniyal Marwat 9 and Haris Shahid 7 points in the boys competitions, while Abdul Samad scored 8 points, Sameer Saleem 7 and M Maaz 6 points from runners-up. Ayesha Zaheer scored 5 points and Bushra 4 for winners while for runners-up, Nimra Sharif (8), Bushra Khan (5) and Maka Shafa (4) excelled.
Zahid Malik, Amir Sharif, Ashraf Yahya were referees while Zaima Khatun, Zain-ul-Abideen, Naeem Ahmed performed duties of technical officials. The chief guest of the prize distribution was Governor Rotary Club Muhammad Hanif. On this occasion Ghulam Muhammad Khan, Khalid Jameel Shamsi, Ahmed Ali Rajput, Tanveer Qadri, Asghar Baloch, M Haider Khan, M Yaqoob, Junaid Ahmed Khan, Ghulam Yasin, ShaguftaA hmed and others were also present. Hanif Khan also cut the Independence Day cake.