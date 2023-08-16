Wednesday, August 16, 2023
Rain in city, turns weather pleasant

Staff Reporter
August 16, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -   After days of unbearable heat and humidity, the citizen heaved a sigh of relief on Tuesday after­noon with scattered rain in the provincial capital which turned the weather pleasant. The downpour occurred in different localities which broke intensity of humidity 65 per cent with the maximum temperature 36 degrees Celsius. In some areas, the rain added to woes and miseries for motorists and pedestrians as the rainwater inundated some roads. “Hot and humid weather is expected in plain areas of the country, in­cluding the provincial capital. However, rain-wind/thunder­shower is expected at isolated places in northeast Punjab during the next 24 hours”, daily weather report said.

Staff Reporter

