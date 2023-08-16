Wednesday, August 16, 2023
Rana Sanaullah, Raja Riaz see elections in February 2024

Web Desk
11:33 AM | August 16, 2023
Former opposition leader Raja Riaz has said that our elders have decided that the elections would be held in February next year.

During an interview, Raja Riaz has claimed that leaders of the political parties have decided to hold the elections in few days before or after 15 February.

Earlier, he said it was being said that elections should be postponed, but 15 days ago it was decided to hold the elections in February, 2024. There is no ambiguity in this regard, he said.

He further said that polls could be delayed for a few more months to steer the country of the present economic situation.

"It is time to save the country, not politics," he added.

He maintained that if elections were to be held in October, then the former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif would have returned by now.

The former opposition leader said jot down my words that the election would be held a week before February 17 or a week after February 15.

Meanwhile, Rana Sanaullah, too, maintained that elections will be held in February. In a TV interview, he said establishment likewise desired to hold elections in 90 days. However, he added, polls would be held in February due to the delimitation of constituencies.

The delimitation process would conclude by December. Ahead of the elections, Nawaz is expected to come back to the country in October to lead the electoral campaign.

The former minister was confident that his party's supremo would be acquitted of the concocted charges like PML-N Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz and her husband Captain (retd) Safdar.

