Sanaullah, Natalia win Marhaba Jashan-e-Azadi Cycling Races

LAHORE - Sanaullah clinched the male pro­fessional category title while Na­talia Khan was victorious in the women’s category in the Lahore Divisional Cycling Association-organized and Marhaba Lab­oratories-sponsored Marhaba Jashan-e-Azadi Cycling Races to celebrate Pakistan’s 76th Inde­pendence Day.

With over 70 professional cy­clists participating, the races brought fervor and sportsman­ship to the celebrations. The races commenced at Marhaba Laborato­ries, traversed through Qazlabash Chowk, and concluded at Marhaba Laboratories. The opening cer­emony was inaugurated by Direc­tor Sales and Marketing, Moham­mad Jameel.

At the closing ceremony, the es­teemed guest was Hakeem Usman, who distributed prizes among the triumphant athletes. Marketing Manager Irshad Bhatti was also present on the occasion. Shahzada Butt, President of Lahore Division Cycling Association, and Secretary Sakhawat Ali Shah extended grati­tude to Marhaba Laboratories for contributing to the vibrant festivi­ties. Col (R) Jehanzaib Khan Ni­azi, SVP of Punjab Cycling Asso­ciation, appreciated the efforts of Mohammad Jameel and his team, along with Punjab Police and Res­cue personnel for ensuring the event’s success.