Sanaullah, Natalia win Marhaba Jashan-e-Azadi Cycling Races

LAHORE - Sanaullah clinched the male professional category title while Natalia Khan was victorious in the women’s category in the Lahore Divisional Cycling Association-organized and Marhaba Laboratories-sponsored Marhaba Jashan-e-Azadi Cycling Races to celebrate Pakistan’s 76th Independence Day.
With over 70 professional cyclists participating, the races brought fervor and sportsmanship to the celebrations. The races commenced at Marhaba Laboratories, traversed through Qazlabash Chowk, and concluded at Marhaba Laboratories. The opening ceremony was inaugurated by Director Sales and Marketing, Mohammad Jameel.
At the closing ceremony, the esteemed guest was Hakeem Usman, who distributed prizes among the triumphant athletes. Marketing Manager Irshad Bhatti was also present on the occasion. Shahzada Butt, President of Lahore Division Cycling Association, and Secretary Sakhawat Ali Shah extended gratitude to Marhaba Laboratories for contributing to the vibrant festivities. Col (R) Jehanzaib Khan Niazi, SVP of Punjab Cycling Association, appreciated the efforts of Mohammad Jameel and his team, along with Punjab Police and Rescue personnel for ensuring the event’s success.