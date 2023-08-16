SCBA challenges CCI decision to hold elections on fresh census

The decision of the Council of Common Interests (CCI) to approve the new census was challenged in the Supreme Court on Wednesday.

Supreme Court Bar Association President Abid Zuberi filed a petition under Article 184/3 in the apex court. In the petition, the SCBA sought suspension of the decision to hold elections on the fresh census for general elections.

The petitioner implored that the Election Commission should be ordered to announce the date of the elections immediately. The federation, the CCI, the four provinces and the Election Commission have been made parties to the petition.

It has been also begged that the notification issued on August 5 should be declared illegal in light of the CCI decision.

In the meeting of the CCI, the caretaker Chief Ministers of KP and Punjab participated, the formation of the council was not constitutional. The council was not a relevant forum for holding elections based on the new census.

It has been stated in the petition that Article 224 Clause 2 of the Constitution mandates the holding of elections within 90 days. The court should declare that the Election Commission cannot extend the elections beyond 90 days.

It has been argued in the petition that the task of the caretaker governments is to conduct elections according to the constitution and law. The caretaker chief ministers cannot exercise the same powers as the elected chief ministers, it said. The caretaker chief ministers were not eligible to participate in the CCI meeting.