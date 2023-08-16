Wednesday, August 16, 2023
Senior citizens to be provided absolutely free services at their doorstep: DG LDA

Staff Reporter
August 16, 2023
LAHORE   -   Following the visit of Care­taker Chief Minister Punjab, Commissioner and DG LDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa presided over an important meeting related to One Win­dow Cell, here on Tuesday. During the meeting, Addi­tional DG Housing Captain (R) Shahmir Iqbal and Additional DG UP gave a briefing to the commissioner. According to the directions of Chief Minis­ter Punjab, the senior citizens will be provided absolutely free services at their doorstep. It was decided in the meeting that citizens above 75 years of age will get the documents de­livered at their homes from to­day. The Commissioner and DG LDA directed to launch “LDA at Doorstep” drive for the senior citizens from today. On this oc­casion, Muhammad Ali Rand­hawa said that according to the directions of the Chief Minister Punjab, cases related to over­seas Pakistanis will be resolved on priority basis. The applica­tions of overseas Pakistanis will be processed in 10 days instead of 14 as per the instructions of the Chief Minister.

Staff Reporter

