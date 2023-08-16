Sikander, Bizenjo engage in discussions to select interim CM

QUETTA - Opposition Leader Malik Sikander Khan Advocate met with outgoing Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Tuesday to evolve a con­sensus on the name of the caretaker chief minister.

They discussed the names of the proposed candi­date to reach a consensus over a candidate for the post of interim chief minister as the decision has to be made within three days of assembly dissolution, under the law. The two leaders agreed to continue the discussions until the finalisation of the name of the caretaker chief minister by mutual agreement, said a handout released here. A consensus on the name of the caretaker chief minister in Balochistan is expected soon. On August 12, Balochistan Gov­ernor Malik Abdul Wali Kakar signed the summary moved by CM Bizenjo for the dissolution of the pro­vincial assembly.